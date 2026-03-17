Samuel Lynne Galleries presents Metis Atash & Lea Fisher: "Parallel Reflections" opening reception

Samuel Lynne Galleries will highlight renowned reflectionist artist Lea Fisher and mixed media artist Metis Atash for their very first dual-artist exhibition, "Parallel Reflections."

The exhibition brings together two distinct yet harmonized artistic voices exploring themes of awakening, consciousness, and contemporary feminine energy through radically different visual languages. Rather than presenting contrast, "Parallel Reflections" reveals two artists operating as mirror planes, reflecting inner transformation from complementary vantage points: spiritual and psychological, external and internal, symbolic and emotional.

Atash and Fisher each channel powerful feminine energy within their work. Atash manifests this energy through crystallized sacred iconography. Her Swarovski-enhanced Punk Buddhas and exotic animal sculptures radiate divine presence, rebellion, and joyful irreverence, transforming traditional spiritual symbols into contemporary reflections of enlightenment.

Fisher, a Reflectionist painter and licensed master counselor, embodies feminine strength through psychological self-portraiture. Her 3-Dimensional oil paintings explore healing, introspection, and emotional resilience, functioning as mirrors of the viewer’s inner life. Together, their practices form parallel expressions of awakening, one externalized through sculptural form, the other internalized through painterly depth.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through June 1.

