Samuel Lynne Galleries presents "The Reflectionist"

Samuel Lynne Galleries presents will present the first public exhibition of "Reflectionism," a new American art movement more than 25 years in the making. Founded in Dallas by artist JD Miller in 2001, "Reflectionism" is rooted in the belief that an artist’s intention, energy, and physical process are reflected within the work.

Created in oil with palette knives, these paintings possess a sculptural dimension that shifts with light, movement, and perspective, an experience that cannot be fully captured in a photograph.

For this landmark exhibition, all nine founding "Reflectionist" artists will come together for the first time, united by one philosophy and marking a defining moment in art history. The exhibition features JD Miller, Philip Romano, Lea Fisher, Carrie Cameron, Sharon Virts, Renea Menzies, Sue Yu Petty, Kelly Steller Hrad, and Tanner Lawley.