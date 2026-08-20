Samuel Lynne Galleries presents "The Reflectionist"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of JD Miller

Samuel Lynne Galleries presents will present the first public exhibition of "Reflectionism," a new American art movement more than 25 years in the making. Founded in Dallas by artist JD Miller in 2001, "Reflectionism" is rooted in the belief that an artist’s intention, energy, and physical process are reflected within the work.

Created in oil with palette knives, these paintings possess a sculptural dimension that shifts with light, movement, and perspective, an experience that cannot be fully captured in a photograph.

For this landmark exhibition, all nine founding "Reflectionist" artists will come together for the first time, united by one philosophy and marking a defining moment in art history. The exhibition features JD Miller, Philip Romano, Lea Fisher, Carrie Cameron, Sharon Virts, Renea Menzies, Sue Yu Petty, Kelly Steller Hrad, and Tanner Lawley.

Samuel Lynne Galleries presents will present the first public exhibition of "Reflectionism," a new American art movement more than 25 years in the making. Founded in Dallas by artist JD Miller in 2001, "Reflectionism" is rooted in the belief that an artist’s intention, energy, and physical process are reflected within the work.

Created in oil with palette knives, these paintings possess a sculptural dimension that shifts with light, movement, and perspective, an experience that cannot be fully captured in a photograph.

For this landmark exhibition, all nine founding "Reflectionist" artists will come together for the first time, united by one philosophy and marking a defining moment in art history. The exhibition features JD Miller, Philip Romano, Lea Fisher, Carrie Cameron, Sharon Virts, Renea Menzies, Sue Yu Petty, Kelly Steller Hrad, and Tanner Lawley.

WHEN

WHERE

Samuel Lynne Galleries
1105 Dragon St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-reflectionist-exhibition-tickets-1995969673022#location

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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