Samuel Lynne Galleries presents Tyler Shields: "The Book" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tyler Shields

Samuel Lynne Galleries presents "The Book," a new exhibition by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Tyler Shields.

Shields will be in attendance for the opening reception, which also marks the Dallas launch of his latest 600-page monograph, The Book.

His first monograph in nine years, the volume features 600 images spanning two decades of his cinematic photographic career, including provocative portraits, staged scenes, and previously unseen photographs exploring cinema, fashion, fantasy, and American iconography.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 4.

Samuel Lynne Galleries presents "The Book," a new exhibition by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Tyler Shields.

Shields will be in attendance for the opening reception, which also marks the Dallas launch of his latest 600-page monograph, The Book.

His first monograph in nine years, the volume features 600 images spanning two decades of his cinematic photographic career, including provocative portraits, staged scenes, and previously unseen photographs exploring cinema, fashion, fantasy, and American iconography.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 4.

WHEN

WHERE

Samuel Lynne Galleries
1105 Dragon St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tyler-shields-exhibition-book-release-tickets-2001011653722

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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