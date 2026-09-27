Samuel Lynne Galleries presents Tyler Shields: "The Book" opening reception

Samuel Lynne Galleries presents "The Book," a new exhibition by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Tyler Shields.

Shields will be in attendance for the opening reception, which also marks the Dallas launch of his latest 600-page monograph, The Book.

His first monograph in nine years, the volume features 600 images spanning two decades of his cinematic photographic career, including provocative portraits, staged scenes, and previously unseen photographs exploring cinema, fashion, fantasy, and American iconography.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 4.