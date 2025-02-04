Sangeet Millenium Ensemble & Flamenco Fever present Poetics Across Continents: Words, Music, Movement

Sangeet Millennium, in partnership with Flamenco Fever, will present Poetics Across Continents: Words, Music, Movement, a soulfully vibrant event celebrating the love poetry of three iconic poets from three continents: Rabindranath Tagore (India), Pablo Neruda (Chile), and Federico Garcia Lorca (Spain).

Powered by the fusion of these poets’ words in multiple languages, set to the music and movement of their respective cultures, Poetics Across Continents offers a feast of diverse forms of artistic expression that transcends borders and continents.

