Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony

Soprano Sarah Brightman comes to Dallas with her new Christmas spectacle, “A Winter Symphony.” Featuring an orchestra, choir, and special guests, the holiday show will feature Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits.

