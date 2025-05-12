Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony

Soprano Sarah Brightman comes to Dallas with her new Christmas spectacle, “A Winter Symphony.” Featuring an orchestra, choir, and special guests, the holiday show will feature Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits.
WHEN
WHERE
Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/sarah-brightman
TICKET INFO
