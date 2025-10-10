Savannah Bananas vs. Texas Tailgaters

The Savannah Bananas, a professional baseball team that has become a worldwide sensation for their entertaining style of play, makes their Globe Life Field debut in a three-game series against the Texas Tailgaters.

The teams play a fan-involved and fast-paced style of baseball called “Banana Ball,” which features unique rules such as no bunting or walks, fans catching foul balls for outs, and a two-hour time limit.

They are also known for spontaneously breaking out into choreographed dances, putting on epic scoring celebrations, and swinging flaming bats, among an array of other antics.