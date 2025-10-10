Savannah Bananas vs. Texas Tailgaters

eventdetail
Photo by Ashley Smithson

The Savannah Bananas, a professional baseball team that has become a worldwide sensation for their entertaining style of play, makes their Globe Life Field debut in a three-game series against the Texas Tailgaters.

The teams play a fan-involved and fast-paced style of baseball called “Banana Ball,” which features unique rules such as no bunting or walks, fans catching foul balls for outs, and a two-hour time limit.

They are also known for spontaneously breaking out into choreographed dances, putting on epic scoring celebrations, and swinging flaming bats, among an array of other antics.

WHEN

WHERE

Globe Life Field
734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://globelifefield.com/event/savannah-bananas-20260927/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
