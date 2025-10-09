Scottish Rite for Children presents Treasure Street
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
Treasure Street, Scottish Rite for Children’s signature event, is an evening with live music, bites of some of Dallas’ tastiest cuisines, auction items, drinks, and dancing, all in the spirit of fundraising for Scottish Rite’s mission of giving children back their childhood.
WHEN
WHERE
Treasure Street
2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://treasurestreet.org/index.html
TICKET INFO
$100
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.