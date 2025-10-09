Scottish Rite for Children presents Treasure Street

Photo courtesy of Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

Treasure Street, Scottish Rite for Children’s signature event, is an evening with live music, bites of some of Dallas’ tastiest cuisines, auction items, drinks, and dancing, all in the spirit of fundraising for Scottish Rite’s mission of giving children back their childhood.

WHEN

WHERE

Treasure Street
2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://treasurestreet.org/index.html

TICKET INFO

$100
