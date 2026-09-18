Second Chance Players presents Bare: A Pop Opera

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Second Chance Players

Bare: A Pop Opera is a contemporary, sung-through musical that examines adolescence, identity, faith, mental health and self-acceptance through the story of students at a Catholic boarding school.

Since its world premiere in Los Angeles in 2000, the work has become a nationally and internationally produced cult classic, particularly recognized for its honesty, artistic ambition, and relevance to LGBTQ+ audiences and allied communities.

This production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.

Bare: A Pop Opera is a contemporary, sung-through musical that examines adolescence, identity, faith, mental health and self-acceptance through the story of students at a Catholic boarding school.

Since its world premiere in Los Angeles in 2000, the work has become a nationally and internationally produced cult classic, particularly recognized for its honesty, artistic ambition, and relevance to LGBTQ+ audiences and allied communities.

This production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/second-chance-players-bare-a-pop-opera

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.