Second Chance Players presents Bare: A Pop Opera

Bare: A Pop Opera is a contemporary, sung-through musical that examines adolescence, identity, faith, mental health and self-acceptance through the story of students at a Catholic boarding school.

Since its world premiere in Los Angeles in 2000, the work has become a nationally and internationally produced cult classic, particularly recognized for its honesty, artistic ambition, and relevance to LGBTQ+ audiences and allied communities.

This production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.