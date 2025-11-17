Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Round Room Live

Elmo’s Got the Moves, an all-new Sesame Street Live production, is a joyful and engaging show invites children and their families to sing, dance, and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration unlike anything they’ve seen before.

Elmo’s Got the Moves features Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including "Sunny Days," "Elmo’s Got the Moves," and "Letter of the Day." Families will discover fun and playful ways to move, from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves, all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage.

WHEN

WHERE

Credit Union of Texas Event Center
200 E Stacy Rd #1350, Allen, TX 75002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/elmos-got-the-moves-allen-texas-04-19-2026/event/0C00635FA9F650BB

TICKET INFO

$54 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
