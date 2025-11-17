Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves

Elmo’s Got the Moves, an all-new Sesame Street Live production, is a joyful and engaging show invites children and their families to sing, dance, and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration unlike anything they’ve seen before.

Elmo’s Got the Moves features Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including "Sunny Days," "Elmo’s Got the Moves," and "Letter of the Day." Families will discover fun and playful ways to move, from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves, all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage.