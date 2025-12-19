Shakespeare Dallas presents Macbeth

eventdetail
Photo by Kevin J. Hamm

Shakespeare Dallas will present a classical staging of Macbeth. Also referred to superstitiously as "The Scottish Play," the Shakespearean tragedy involves three witches telling a Scottish general that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth slays the king and becomes the new king, resulting in civil war and deep unrest.

WHEN

WHERE

Theatre Three
2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://shakespearedallas.ticketspice.com/shakespeare-dallas-macbeth-winter-2026

TICKET INFO

$20-$38

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
