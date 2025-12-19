Shakespeare Dallas presents Macbeth

Shakespeare Dallas will present a classical staging of Macbeth. Also referred to superstitiously as "The Scottish Play," the Shakespearean tragedy involves three witches telling a Scottish general that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth slays the king and becomes the new king, resulting in civil war and deep unrest.
