Shakespeare Dallas presents The Importance of Being Earnest
Photo courtesy of Shakespeare Dallas
The Importance of Being Earnest is a witty romantic comedy by Oscar Wilde, first performed in 1895, that tells the story of two men who assume the identities of a fictional man named Ernest. This leads them to fall in love and encounter an assortment of comical problems along the way.
