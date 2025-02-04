Shakespeare Dallas presents The Importance of Being Earnest

Photo courtesy of Shakespeare Dallas

The Importance of Being Earnest is a witty romantic comedy by Oscar Wilde, first performed in 1895, that tells the story of two men who assume the identities of a fictional man named Ernest. This leads them to fall in love and encounter an assortment of comical problems along the way.

WHEN

WHERE

Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75223, USA
https://shakespearedallas.ticketspice.com/shakespeare-dallas-2025-season

TICKET INFO

$15-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
