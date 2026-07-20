Shakespeare Everywhere presents A Midsummer Night's Dream
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Image courtesy of Shakespeare Everywhere
Four runaway lovers, a pack of scheming fairies, and the most confident terrible play-within-a-play in Athens, performed a few feet from the bar in the heart of Oak Cliff. Shakespeare Everywhere has staged the Bard in bars, backyards, and found spaces around Dallas since 2019.
Four runaway lovers, a pack of scheming fairies, and the most confident terrible play-within-a-play in Athens, performed a few feet from the bar in the heart of Oak Cliff. Shakespeare Everywhere has staged the Bard in bars, backyards, and found spaces around Dallas since 2019.