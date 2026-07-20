Shakespeare Everywhere presents A Midsummer Night's Dream

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Shakespeare Everywhere

Four runaway lovers, a pack of scheming fairies, and the most confident terrible play-within-a-play in Athens, performed a few feet from the bar in the heart of Oak Cliff. Shakespeare Everywhere has staged the Bard in bars, backyards, and found spaces around Dallas since 2019.

Four runaway lovers, a pack of scheming fairies, and the most confident terrible play-within-a-play in Athens, performed a few feet from the bar in the heart of Oak Cliff. Shakespeare Everywhere has staged the Bard in bars, backyards, and found spaces around Dallas since 2019.

WHEN

WHERE

The Wild Detectives
314 W Eighth St, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://events.ticketleap.com/events/shakespeareeverywhere

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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