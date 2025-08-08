The second annual Shef Food + Wine Festival is bigger, bolder, and more flavorful than before. The food and wine festival blends culinary star power, food and drink experiences, and a mission to uplift the next generation of hospitality talent.

This year’s lineup highlights include Kwame Onwuachi, Duff Goldman, Michael Voltaggio, Erick Williams, Dawn Burrell, and more. Guests can expect restaurant takeovers, spirited tastings, pickleball, educational panels, and the signature Grand Tasting event.

For a full schedule of events, go the festival website.