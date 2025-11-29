Shelley King in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Shelley King

Shelley King has released 10 albums in her career, most recently Call of My Heart in 1998.

WHEN

WHERE

Lewisville Grand Theater
100 N Charles St, Lewisville, TX 75057, USA
https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/lewisvillegrand/3489/event/1450814

TICKET INFO

$25-$35
