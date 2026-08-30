Show Pony Revue presents Spin & Bare

eventdetail
Photo by Madison Hurley Photography

Show Pony Revue will present a night of wild debauchery, where favorite burlesque starlets are forced to think on their feet. Audience members can spin the wheel, make their picks, and the performers will have to create unforgettable performances on the spot.

Show Pony Revue will present a night of wild debauchery, where favorite burlesque starlets are forced to think on their feet. Audience members can spin the wheel, make their picks, and the performers will have to create unforgettable performances on the spot.

WHEN

WHERE

The Nines
2911 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/22922-show-pony-revue-at-the-nines-deep-ellum-dallas

TICKET INFO

$30-$200
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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