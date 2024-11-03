SITE131 presents Yellow Car Parade

Memorializing its 10-year history, SITE131 will present the Yellow Car Parade, starting its neighborly drive around the Dallas Arts District west of main drag, Riverfront Boulevard.

SITE131’s director, Joan Davidow, had the idea in her psyche for over 25 years, when she first departed Dallas’ early D’Art building on Swiss Avenue. At that time, yellow cars first appeared on Dallas streets. But for some reason unknown to Davidow, her new idea was not appreciated by the entity.

Now two decades later, yellow cars have reappeared on the city streets. And Davidow wants to recognize the colorful addition with joy and frivolity. Yellow cars will gather at SITE131 for a preparatory line-up and then peel off around the Art District’s perimeter.