Six Flags Over Texas presents Viva La Fiesta

Six Flags Over Texas will celebrate spring with vivid cultural experiences and spirited traditions during Viva La Fiesta. Visitors can enjoy entertainment, authentic dishes, specialty drinks, imported beers, and family-friendly activities.
Every Saturday and Sunday through May 4, guests can start with a high-energy Looney Tunes dance party. They can also enjoy traditional music in the Mexico-themed area of the park with Mariachi Bohemio, Ballet Folklórico, and the tunes of Chicana DJ Virah.
The La Cantina dining location features an all-new menu that includes shredded beef and crispy chicken tortas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, and tri-color tortilla chips with roasted salsa. More authentic flavors like roasted elotes, crispy tostones with creamy salsa and specialty churros will be available for a limited time.
Guests can also quench their thirst with handcrafted cocktails and mocktails made with the tropical flavors of mango, coconut, and pineapple.
