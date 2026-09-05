Skilla Baby in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Andres Castillo

Skilla Baby comes to Dallas in support of his debut album, The Price of Fame.

Skilla Baby comes to Dallas in support of his debut album, The Price of Fame.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/skilla-baby-the-price-of-fame-dallas-texas-11-04-2026/event/0C00651BC787B919

TICKET INFO

$34

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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