Slingin' Bells with The Singapore Slingers

Matt Tolentino and the Singapore Slingers will present a night of nostalgia tinged with classic holiday charm. Nationally recognized for the joy and authenticity they bring to the Jazz Age, this Dallas-based orchestra has been delighting audiences since 2008. Their Winter Revue is an evening of classic jazz and pop standards from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.
Matt Tolentino and the Singapore Slingers will present a night of nostalgia tinged with classic holiday charm. Nationally recognized for the joy and authenticity they bring to the Jazz Age, this Dallas-based orchestra has been delighting audiences since 2008. Their Winter Revue is an evening of classic jazz and pop standards from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.
WHEN
WHERE
Pocket Sandwich Theatre
1104 Elm St, Carrollton, TX 75006, USA
https://www.pocketsandwich.com/
TICKET INFO
$25-$30
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