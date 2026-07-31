SOHO Live presents Metaphor: ReFantazio Orchestra Concert
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Atlus and Sega
Metaphor: ReFantazio Orchestra Concert comes to Grand Prairie as part of their first-ever world tour. A full orchestra and choir perform the game's score by Shoji Meguro, composer of the "Persona" series, accompanied by synced cutscenes and gameplay projected above the stage.
Metaphor: ReFantazio Orchestra Concert comes to Grand Prairie as part of their first-ever world tour. A full orchestra and choir perform the game's score by Shoji Meguro, composer of the "Persona" series, accompanied by synced cutscenes and gameplay projected above the stage.
WHEN
WHERE
Texas Trust CU Theatre
1001 Texas Trust Wy, Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA
http://www.metaphorconcert.com
TICKET INFO
$77-$188
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