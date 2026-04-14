Sombr in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sombr

Singer-songwriter Sombr comes to Dallas in support of his 2025 debut album, I Barely Know Her.

Singer-songwriter Sombr comes to Dallas in support of his 2025 debut album, I Barely Know Her.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/sombr-you-are-the-reason-tour-dallas-texas-10-18-2026/event/0C006488CB1AC234

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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