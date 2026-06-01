Sonic Live in Concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of SEGA

As Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates 35 years as one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, Senbla and SEGA® will present Sonic Live In Concert, a concert experience brings the music and moments of the beloved video games to the stage.

Sonic Live In Concert features the most recognizable music from the Sonic universe, performed by a live ensemble alongside rock musicians, vocalists, and electronic elements.

The setlist includes fan-favorite tracks and an incredible array of music from the very first game through to today accompanied by synchronized HD footage of iconic levels, moments and boss battles from the franchise. Audiences can expect musical Easter eggs woven into the arrangements, adding an extra layer of discovery that brings Sonic’s world vividly to life on stage.

As Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates 35 years as one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, Senbla and SEGA® will present Sonic Live In Concert, a concert experience brings the music and moments of the beloved video games to the stage.

Sonic Live In Concert features the most recognizable music from the Sonic universe, performed by a live ensemble alongside rock musicians, vocalists, and electronic elements.

The setlist includes fan-favorite tracks and an incredible array of music from the very first game through to today accompanied by synchronized HD footage of iconic levels, moments and boss battles from the franchise. Audiences can expect musical Easter eggs woven into the arrangements, adding an extra layer of discovery that brings Sonic’s world vividly to life on stage.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C0064B72EBBFA4E

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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