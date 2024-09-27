Sons of Cream in concert

Kofi Baker and Malcolm Bruce both have deep roots going back to the birth of the '60s British Blues R&B Rock Explosion. In this concert, they honor the legacy of their fathers, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce, as well their Cream bandmate Eric Clapton in a show featuring the music of Cream and beyond. They will be joined by special guest Rob Johnson on guitar.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/sons-of-cream
TICKET INFO
