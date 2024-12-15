Soul Coughing in concert

All four original members of Soul Coughing - Mark degli Antoni, Mike Doughty, Yuval Gabay, and Sebastian Steinberg - are returning for an encore tour, their first in 25 years. Each performance will feature songs from their catalog - El Oso, Irresistible Bliss, and their genre-defining debut album, Ruby Vroom.
