Soul Coughing in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Soul Coughing

All four original members of Soul Coughing - Mark degli Antoni, Mike Doughty, Yuval Gabay, and Sebastian Steinberg - are returning for an encore tour, their first in 25 years. Each performance will feature songs from their catalog - El Oso, Irresistible Bliss, and their genre-defining debut album, Ruby Vroom.

All four original members of Soul Coughing - Mark degli Antoni, Mike Doughty, Yuval Gabay, and Sebastian Steinberg - are returning for an encore tour, their first in 25 years. Each performance will feature songs from their catalog - El Oso, Irresistible Bliss, and their genre-defining debut album, Ruby Vroom.

WHEN

WHERE

Longhorn Ballroom
216 Corinth St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2853509351527529100

TICKET INFO

$30-$68

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.