South Dallas Cultural Center presents "Material Witness: Threads of Joy, Echoes of Trauma" opening reception

"Material Witness: Threads of Joy, Echoes of Trauma," features artists Jessica Bell and Felicia Jordan and curated by Vicki Meek. Guests will have an opportunity to experience the exhibition, meet the artists, and learn more about the narratives, creative processes, and cultural experiences that inform their work.

The exhibition brings together quilted and mixed-media works that reflect the power of fabric to carry memory across generations. Through deeply personal and culturally rooted imagery, the exhibition invites audiences to consider how art can preserve lived experiences, honor family histories, celebrate joy, and give form to stories of survival and resilience.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 17.