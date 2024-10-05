Southfork Ranch presents Midnight at the Masquerade: A Murder Mystery Dinner

Photo courtesy of Southfork Ranch

Southfork Ranch will present a masquerade-themed murder-mystery dinner. The rustle of silks and feathers under muted conversation was probably the last thing heard by the tragically and unexpectedly deceased at the Billionaire’s Club Masquerade Ball. With a mystery under each feathery façade, unmasking the killer may be quite a challenge. It’s up to guests to decide which attendee is guilty, bring the criminal to justice and save the party.

Guests can trade clues with fellow diners, gather information and solve the crime before the masked menace gets away. Guests are encouraged to don evening wear, ball gowns, Venetian masks, suits or tuxes to this glamorous evening of mystery, intrigue and murder.

WHEN

WHERE

Southfork Ranch
3700 Hogge Dr, Parker, TX 75002, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/midnight-at-the-masquerade-a-murder-mystery-dinner-at-southfork-ranch-tickets-1030049033387?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$125

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
