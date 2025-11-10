Southwest Art Gallery presents David Deming

Southwest Art Gallery will showcase a new exhibition by sculptor David Deming. Visitors will have a chance to immerse themselves in his collection of "Flora Bellas," meticulously crafted from bronze and steel. A renowned sculptor, Deming's work is featured in over 100 public and private collections.
