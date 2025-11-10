Southwest Art Gallery presents David Deming

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of David Deming

Southwest Art Gallery will showcase a new exhibition by sculptor David Deming. Visitors will have a chance to immerse themselves in his collection of "Flora Bellas," meticulously crafted from bronze and steel. A renowned sculptor, Deming's work is featured in over 100 public and private collections.

WHEN

WHERE

Southwest Art Gallery
4500 Sigma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244, USA
https://swgallery.com/list-of-artists/sculpture/david-l-deming

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
