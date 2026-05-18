Southwest Gallery presents "Frederick Hart"

Southwest Gallery will present a rare and historic exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of the renowned American sculptor, Frederick Hart (1943-1999). In a landmark event marking the end of an era, Southwest Gallery has been exclusively chosen to assist in the sale of the remaining inventory from the publisher and estate of Frederick Hart. No additional works will ever be produced by the publisher, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors and admirers.

The special exhibition will feature the final pieces available for the estate, many of them the last works accessible in the existing market. Select highly sought-after sculptures will be offered at unprecedented pricing, creating an opportunity for collectors and honoring the legacy and final chapter of a mast sculptor.

Guests at the opening reception will be able to enjoy a historic collection, live classical music, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres.