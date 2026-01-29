Southwest Gallery presents Irene Sheri art exhibition

Southwest Gallery will present a new exhibition by artist Irene Sheri. This solo exhibition will debut 20 brand-new figurative paintings, each infused with elegance, emotion, and painterly light. Sheri’s women feel poised between eras … graceful, contemplative, and quietly powerful.

The event includes hors d’oeuvres and a full bar, designed to set the tone for a refined and intimate experience. Sheri will be present to meet guests, discuss her artistic process, and share personal insights into her remarkable career, including her time as a Disney Fine Art Artist, which shaped her narrative sensibility and refined her technique.