Southwest Gallery presents Irene Sheri art exhibition

eventdetail
Southwest Gallery / Irene Sheri

Southwest Gallery will present a new exhibition by artist Irene Sheri. This solo exhibition will debut 20 brand-new figurative paintings, each infused with elegance, emotion, and painterly light. Sheri’s women feel poised between eras … graceful, contemplative, and quietly powerful.

The event includes hors d’oeuvres and a full bar, designed to set the tone for a refined and intimate experience. Sheri will be present to meet guests, discuss her artistic process, and share personal insights into her remarkable career, including her time as a Disney Fine Art Artist, which shaped her narrative sensibility and refined her technique.

WHEN

WHERE

Southwest Art Gallery
4500 Sigma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/irene-sheri-art-exhibition-tickets-1981443686405

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
