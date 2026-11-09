Southwest Gallery presents Kent Wallis: "Experience Joy" opening reception
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Southwest Gallery
Southwest Gallery will present "Experience Joy," a one-man show by Kent Wallis that features more than 20 new paintings, offering a fresh look at the vivid color, expressive brushwork, and uplifting spirit that have become hallmarks of his work.
Southwest Gallery will present "Experience Joy," a one-man show by Kent Wallis that features more than 20 new paintings, offering a fresh look at the vivid color, expressive brushwork, and uplifting spirit that have become hallmarks of his work.
WHEN
WHERE
Southwest Art Gallery
4500 Sigma Rd, Dallas, TX 75244, USA
https://swgallery.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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