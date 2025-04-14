SPARK! Dallas presents Prismatic: Fantastical Realms opening day

SPARK! Dallas will present Prismatic: Fantastical Realms, where visitors can step into fantastical realms imagined and built by local high school students in collaboration with Meow Wolf Grapevine.

The third annual immersive art pop-up experience features six vibrant, interactive installations, each designed around a unique color and theme. From underwater forests to crystal caverns, the immersive environments are an explosion of creativity and imagination.

Prismatic celebrates youth innovation, immersive art, and SPARK! Dallas’ 10th anniversary. The event will be open on weekends through September 7.