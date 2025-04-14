SPARK! Dallas presents Prismatic: Fantastical Realms opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of SPARK! Dallas

SPARK! Dallas will present Prismatic: Fantastical Realms, where visitors can step into fantastical realms imagined and built by local high school students in collaboration with Meow Wolf Grapevine.

The third annual immersive art pop-up experience features six vibrant, interactive installations, each designed around a unique color and theme. From underwater forests to crystal caverns, the immersive environments are an explosion of creativity and imagination.

Prismatic celebrates youth innovation, immersive art, and SPARK! Dallas’ 10th anniversary. The event will be open on weekends through September 7.

SPARK! Dallas will present Prismatic: Fantastical Realms, where visitors can step into fantastical realms imagined and built by local high school students in collaboration with Meow Wolf Grapevine.

The third annual immersive art pop-up experience features six vibrant, interactive installations, each designed around a unique color and theme. From underwater forests to crystal caverns, the immersive environments are an explosion of creativity and imagination.

Prismatic celebrates youth innovation, immersive art, and SPARK! Dallas’ 10th anniversary. The event will be open on weekends through September 7.

WHEN

WHERE

SPARK! Dallas
1409 Botham Jean Blvd #004, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://sparkdallas.org/prismatic

TICKET INFO

$25-$40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.