SPARK! Dallas presents SPARK! City opening day

SPARK! Dallas presents SPARK! City, a first-of-its-kind immersive public art exhibition celebrating Dallas neighborhoods.

Designed for both Dallas residents and visitors attending this summer’s international soccer festivities, SPARK! City transforms the venue into a journey through Downtown/Uptown, Deep Ellum, Oak Cliff/Bishop Arts, Vickery Meadow, and The Cedars.

Each neighborhood is brought to life through original artwork and immersive installations created by students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Emmett J. Conrad High School, and Dallas artist Erika Bauer. Guests can explore the history, culture and creative spirit of each neighborhood while also enjoying SPARK!’s popular play sculpture areas and Creative Corner.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 30.