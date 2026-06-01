SPARK! Dallas presents SPARK! City opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of SPARK! Dallas

SPARK! Dallas presents SPARK! City, a first-of-its-kind immersive public art exhibition celebrating Dallas neighborhoods.

Designed for both Dallas residents and visitors attending this summer’s international soccer festivities, SPARK! City transforms the venue into a journey through Downtown/Uptown, Deep Ellum, Oak Cliff/Bishop Arts, Vickery Meadow, and The Cedars.

Each neighborhood is brought to life through original artwork and immersive installations created by students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Emmett J. Conrad High School, and Dallas artist Erika Bauer. Guests can explore the history, culture and creative spirit of each neighborhood while also enjoying SPARK!’s popular play sculpture areas and Creative Corner.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 30.

SPARK! Dallas presents SPARK! City, a first-of-its-kind immersive public art exhibition celebrating Dallas neighborhoods.

Designed for both Dallas residents and visitors attending this summer’s international soccer festivities, SPARK! City transforms the venue into a journey through Downtown/Uptown, Deep Ellum, Oak Cliff/Bishop Arts, Vickery Meadow, and The Cedars.

Each neighborhood is brought to life through original artwork and immersive installations created by students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Emmett J. Conrad High School, and Dallas artist Erika Bauer. Guests can explore the history, culture and creative spirit of each neighborhood while also enjoying SPARK!’s popular play sculpture areas and Creative Corner.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 30.

WHEN

WHERE

SPARK! Dallas
1409 Botham Jean Blvd #004, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://sparkdallas.org

TICKET INFO

Free-$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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