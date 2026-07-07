SPARK! Dallas presents SPARKtacular

SPARK! Dallas will present SPARKtacular, a fundraising event designed exclusively for adults 21 and older. The immersive evening will feature cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, live music and opportunities to support SPARK!’s mission.

SPARK! Dallas will present SPARKtacular, a fundraising event designed exclusively for adults 21 and older. The immersive evening will feature cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, live music and opportunities to support SPARK!’s mission.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.