Spartan Sprint

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Spartan Sprint

In the heart of downtown Dallas, the course of Spartan Sprint puts the grit and endurance of participants to the test against a backdrop of towering skyscrapers and urban energy. They’ll charge through a series of demanding obstacles - rope climbs, carries, walls, and technical challenges - all designed to push their strength, agility, and focus.

In the heart of downtown Dallas, the course of Spartan Sprint puts the grit and endurance of participants to the test against a backdrop of towering skyscrapers and urban energy. They’ll charge through a series of demanding obstacles - rope climbs, carries, walls, and technical challenges - all designed to push their strength, agility, and focus.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas City Hall
1500 Marilla St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.spartan.com/en/races/dallas?index=1

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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