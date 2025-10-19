SPCA of Texas presents Trunk or Treat

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of SPCA of Texas

The SPCA of Texas will present a paws-itively spooktacular evening at their annual Trunk or Treat. The tail-waggin’ howl-o-ween celebration features decorated trunks, treats for kids and pups, festive photo ops, free adoptions during the event, and more. Costumes (for pets and people) are encouraged, as there will costume contests for both pets and humans.

WHEN

WHERE

SPCA of Texas
2400 Lone Star Dr, Dallas, TX 75212, USA
https://spca.org/event/trunk-or-treat-at-the-spca-of-texas/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
