SPCA of Texas presents Trunk or Treat

The SPCA of Texas will present a paws-itively spooktacular evening at their annual Trunk or Treat. The tail-waggin’ howl-o-ween celebration features decorated trunks, treats for kids and pups, festive photo ops, free adoptions during the event, and more. Costumes (for pets and people) are encouraged, as there will costume contests for both pets and humans.
