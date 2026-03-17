Spectrum Chamber Music Society presents Peter and the Wolf

Spectrum Chamber Music Society presents a lively and engaging spring concert featuring Sergei Prokofiev’s beloved Peter and the Wolf, complete with narration that brings the classic story to life. The family-friendly performance blends music and storytelling, offering an accessible and enriching experience for audiences of all ages.

The program opens with selections from Félix Darío Morgan Gonzáles’ Suite Popular Cubana, followed by an imaginative adaptation of Engelbert Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel for wind quintet and narrator. Through narration and musical excerpts, the timeless Brothers Grimm tale unfolds in a fresh and captivating way.

During the first half of the program, musicians will share brief insights between pieces, introducing audiences to the unique voices and personalities of the wind instruments. After intermission, Peter and the Wolf takes center stage - Prokofiev’s iconic work that pairs each character with a different instrument, creating a delightful and memorable musical journey.

Performed by an accomplished ensemble of musicians from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and beyond, the concert showcases flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and horn, with narration by Dan Sigale. A reception will follow the concert, weather permitting.