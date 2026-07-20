Spikes Under the Lights is a first-of-its-kind women's college volleyball event bringing Nebraska, Penn State, Florida, and SMU together for one-night tournament with a record-setting $1 million prize pool, the largest ever awarded in women's college sports. Fans will experience elite volleyball on one of the world's biggest stages during a nationally televised event celebrating the continued growth of the sport. The teams will compete in two semifinal matches followed by a winner-take-all championship.