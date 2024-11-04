Spune presents Luke Kidgell

Luke Kidgell is an Australian comedian known for his clever observational humor and witty storytelling. He gained popularity through his YouTube channel where he shares hilarious sketches and stand-up comedy performances. Kidgell's comedic style often revolves around relatable anecdotes and social commentary.

Texas Theatre
231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://thetexastheatre.com/film/spune-presents-luke-kidgell-at-texas-theatre/

