St. Constantine and Helen Antiochian Church presents Middle Eastern Food Festival
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Photo courtesy of St. Constantine and Helen Antiochan Church
The St. Constantine and Helen Antiochian Orthodox Church will present their annual Middle Eastern Food Festival. Visitors can enjoy authentic Middle Eastern food, live music, dancing, kids activities, and more.
The St. Constantine and Helen Antiochian Orthodox Church will present their annual Middle Eastern Food Festival. Visitors can enjoy authentic Middle Eastern food, live music, dancing, kids activities, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Saints Constantine & Helen Antiochian Orthodox Church
1225 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007, USA
https://www.middleeasternfoodfest.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.