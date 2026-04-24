St. Constantine and Helen Antiochian Church presents Middle Eastern Food Festival

The St. Constantine and Helen Antiochian Orthodox Church will present their annual Middle Eastern Food Festival. Visitors can enjoy authentic Middle Eastern food, live music, dancing, kids activities, and more.

The St. Constantine and Helen Antiochian Orthodox Church will present their annual Middle Eastern Food Festival. Visitors can enjoy authentic Middle Eastern food, live music, dancing, kids activities, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.