St. Philip’s School & Community Center presents 26th Annual Destiny Award Luncheon

International ballet icon Misty Copeland, the first Black woman promoted to Principal Dancer at American Ballet Theatre and one of the most influential artists in the world of dance, will headline the 26th Annual Destiny Award Luncheon, benefiting St. Philip’s School & Community Center.

The morning will begin with a student showcase, celebrating the talents and achievements of St. Philip’s scholars, followed by the luncheon program featuring a conversation with Copeland, the Parrish Family Destiny Award Speaker, moderated by Lael & Peter Brodsky. The discussion will explore Copeland’s journey of artistic excellence, leadership, and advocacy, reflecting resilience, creativity, and purpose.

In addition, the Mona & Dave Munson Humanitarian Award will be presented to Fredye Factor, honoring her decades of philanthropic leadership, mentorship, and tireless commitment to strengthening nonprofits and community life in Dallas.

