Stan's Blue Note presents Great Bowls of Fire: 13th Annual Chili Cook-off

Photo courtesy of BRN Media

Stan’s Blue Note will present "Great Bowls of Fire," their 13th annual Chili Cook-off. The event begins with the best self-proclaimed chili chefs across Dallas-Fort Worth competing for cash prizes and bragging rights to be crowned the best.

The event will benefit Foundation 45 and their efforts to provide mental health services in Dallas/Fort Worth. Foundation 45 is a suicide, addiction, and mental health awareness group serving the Dallas/Fort Worth creative community by providing free top-tier mental health and recovery services while working to destigmatize the conversation around mental health.

WHEN

WHERE

Stan's Blue Note
2908 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://stansbluenote.com/13th-annual-chili-cook-off/

TICKET INFO

$10-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
