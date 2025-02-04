Stan's Blue Note presents Great Bowls of Fire: 13th Annual Chili Cook-off

Stan’s Blue Note will present "Great Bowls of Fire," their 13th annual Chili Cook-off. The event begins with the best self-proclaimed chili chefs across Dallas-Fort Worth competing for cash prizes and bragging rights to be crowned the best.

The event will benefit Foundation 45 and their efforts to provide mental health services in Dallas/Fort Worth. Foundation 45 is a suicide, addiction, and mental health awareness group serving the Dallas/Fort Worth creative community by providing free top-tier mental health and recovery services while working to destigmatize the conversation around mental health.