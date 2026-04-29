Stan Society presents Bop to the Top Tour

Stan Society's Bop to the Top Tour celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana and High School Musical. The 18+ event will be a high-energy dance party with a specially curated DJ set that will also feature hits from Camp Rock, Cheetah Girls, Lemonade Mouth, and favorite Disney stars. There will be full audience participation, music videos, and dancing on stage.
Stan Society's Bop to the Top Tour celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana and High School Musical. The 18+ event will be a high-energy dance party with a specially curated DJ set that will also feature hits from Camp Rock, Cheetah Girls, Lemonade Mouth, and favorite Disney stars. There will be full audience participation, music videos, and dancing on stage.