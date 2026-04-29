Stan Society presents Bop to the Top Tour

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Stan Society

Stan Society's Bop to the Top Tour celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana and High School Musical. The 18+ event will be a high-energy dance party with a specially curated DJ set that will also feature hits from Camp Rock, Cheetah Girls, Lemonade Mouth, and favorite Disney stars. There will be full audience participation, music videos, and dancing on stage.

Stan Society's Bop to the Top Tour celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana and High School Musical. The 18+ event will be a high-energy dance party with a specially curated DJ set that will also feature hits from Camp Rock, Cheetah Girls, Lemonade Mouth, and favorite Disney stars. There will be full audience participation, music videos, and dancing on stage.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0C006498E1DC70DE

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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