The Stars on Ice tour will bring America’s elite figure skaters to Allen to showcase the medal-winning skills they demonstrated at the 2028 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Headlining the tour will be Ilia Malinin, aka the “Quad God,” the first and only skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition; 2026 Olympic Women's Singles champion Alysa Liu, who made a triumphant return to the sport in 2025; 2026 Olympic silver medalist ice dancers Madison Chock & Evan Bates; and Amber Glenn, who was part of the 2026 Olympic gold medal-winning team event alongside Malinin, Liu, Chock, and Bates.

Other skaters will include World Silver Medalist and U.S. Champion Isabeau Levito, Olympic Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown, and more.