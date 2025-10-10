Stefani Love Productions presents Buried in Rhinestones: Burlesque & Variety Show

eventdetail
Photo by Trey Freeman

Stefani Love Productions will present Buried in Rhinestones, a Halloween burlesque experience where glitter meets the graveyard, and every sparkle hides a secret. The show will be hosted by Vivienne Vermouth and will feature performances from Vixie St. Claire, Honey Sabina, Stefani Love the Texas Queen of Hearts, and Kitt Karlisle the Tiny Tornado.

Stefani Love Productions will present Buried in Rhinestones, a Halloween burlesque experience where glitter meets the graveyard, and every sparkle hides a secret. The show will be hosted by Vivienne Vermouth and will feature performances from Vixie St. Claire, Honey Sabina, Stefani Love the Texas Queen of Hearts, and Kitt Karlisle the Tiny Tornado.

WHEN

WHERE

Atlas Bishop Arts
408 N Bishop Ave #101, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/buried-in-rhinestones-burlesque-variety-show-tickets-1676804370009?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=PAVERFWANSIXNleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABpzBfWBTHrNrgAt01ESQ9rQoNUqw-difxm1_4SX2JrkoGWt_u-gkJaHBdXpO__aem_yZ2VmR0RZTBW9EJgQH7rXg&discount=Stef25

TICKET INFO

$40 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.