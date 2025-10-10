Stefani Love Productions presents Buried in Rhinestones: Burlesque & Variety Show
Photo by Trey Freeman
Stefani Love Productions will present Buried in Rhinestones, a Halloween burlesque experience where glitter meets the graveyard, and every sparkle hides a secret. The show will be hosted by Vivienne Vermouth and will feature performances from Vixie St. Claire, Honey Sabina, Stefani Love the Texas Queen of Hearts, and Kitt Karlisle the Tiny Tornado.
