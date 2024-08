The Step Beyond Celiac 5K features a 3.1-Mile run, walk, or roll. After the run/walk, participants can enjoy a selection of gluten-free treats to refuel, and learn more about Beyond Celiac and their mission, and meet others with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Proceeds raised from the Step Beyond Celiac 5Ks support Beyond Celiac's work to accelerate treatments and a cure for celiac disease.