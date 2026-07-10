Stephen Wilson Jr. in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Stephen Wilson Jr.

Stephen Wilson Jr. comes to Irving in support of his 2025 EP, Blankets.

Stephen Wilson Jr. comes to Irving in support of his 2025 EP, Blankets.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/stephen-wilson-jr-gary-the-torch-irving-texas-10-01-2026/event/0C0064DA00BC2348

TICKET INFO

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