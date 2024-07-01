Quantcast

Stomping Ground Comedy presents Funny Girl Sh!t

eventdetail
Stomping Ground Comedy

Funny Girl Sh!t is a two-hour comedy variety show where femme is front and center. It isn’t just for the ladies (although they’ll be whooping it up the loudest). The show is for anyone who loves comedy, talent, and celebrating the unstoppable force that is women (and a few of our fabulous non-binary friends).

Funny Girl Sh!t is a two-hour comedy variety show where femme is front and center. It isn’t just for the ladies (although they’ll be whooping it up the loudest). The show is for anyone who loves comedy, talent, and celebrating the unstoppable force that is women (and a few of our fabulous non-binary friends).

WHEN

WHERE

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center
1350 Manufacturing St #109, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://stompinggroundcomedy.org/calendar/funny-girl-sh-t-comedy-variety-show/

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.