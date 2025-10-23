Stomping Ground Comedy presents The Bat: An Improvised Show in Total Darkness

Photo courtesy of Stomping Ground Comedy

The Bat is a one-of-a-kind improvised show performed entirely in complete darkness. With your sight taken away, sound becomes your guide. Voices, music, and live foley effects create an immersive, dreamlike world filled with mystery, humor, and suspense. You’ll hear - and feel - every moment as tension builds, laughter breaks, and imagination takes over.

WHEN

WHERE

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center
1350 Manufacturing St #109, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://stompinggroundcomedy.org/calendar/the-bat-improv-in-the-dark-8/

TICKET INFO

$10 and up
