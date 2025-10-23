Stomping Ground Comedy presents The Bat: An Improvised Show in Total Darkness
Photo courtesy of Stomping Ground Comedy
The Bat is a one-of-a-kind improvised show performed entirely in complete darkness. With your sight taken away, sound becomes your guide. Voices, music, and live foley effects create an immersive, dreamlike world filled with mystery, humor, and suspense. You’ll hear - and feel - every moment as tension builds, laughter breaks, and imagination takes over.
