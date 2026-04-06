$uicideboy$ in concert

eventdetail
Photo by dill35mm

$uicideboy$ comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album, Thy Will Be Done.

$uicideboy$ comes to Dallas in support of their 2025 album, Thy Will Be Done.

WHEN

WHERE

Dos Equis Pavilion
1818 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/uicideboy-present-grey-day-tour-2026-dallas-texas-09-01-2026/event/0C00647EA9F771FB

TICKET INFO

$72 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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