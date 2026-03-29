Sundown Collaborative Theatre presents The Great Impresario Boris Lermantov Would Like to Invite You to Dinner

Inspired by the iconic 1948 film The Red Shoes, The Great Impresario Boris Lermantov Would Like to Invite You to Dinner examines the inherent corruption of power, specifically in art leadership, and dives headfirst into the intoxicating, unsettling question at the heart of artistic ambition: does great art require great suffering? And if so … who pays the price?

The production features two powerhouse performers who will be flipping a coin each night to determine their fate. Will they play Lermontov, a revered and unraveling impresario, obsessed with devotion to art at any cost? Or will they play Noa, a former ballerina turned overworked administrator, quietly buckling under the weight of having to fill an overabundance of roles at the cost of their mental health?

The roles shift. The power shifts. The story shifts. The experiment begins.The production permits autonomy like no other, as the actors make choices in real time that shape how the play unfolds - and how it ends. It’s highly unlikely that audiences will see the same show twice. No outcome is guaranteed. And maybe this time, things will be different? Maybe this time, we can find the answer?

Blending live foley, shadow puppetry, and an ever-present backstage world that breathes alongside the performers, the production pulls you into the machinery of art-making itself - messy, beautiful, and, above all, human.